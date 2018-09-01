Durban knight wants you to grab a sword & join her medieval fight club
Medieval Combat fighting champion Christa Martin is hosting free lessons to bolster interest in her favourite sport
02 September 2018 - 00:00
Some girls want to be the princess. Christa Martin wanted a sword
