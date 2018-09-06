Perving over plastic: Lego porn is a thing people

Most people have something from their childhood that they cherish and that’s sacrosanct – a nostalgic reminder of the innocence of youth that can be called up when adult life is getting too much.

If your special memories are playing with Lego, though, sorry but there are some weird people out there who seem to get off on creating porn out of Denmark’s biggest export.

In an article for vice.com, Samantha Cole takes a look at the strange and troubled world of Lego porn – a small but still visible corner of the internet that offers a kinky twist on the innocent yellow people who have been part of so many idyllic childhoods.

According to the article, there’s a Lego porn “subreddit” on reddit.com that has 725 subscribers but has only posted 15 times over five years. Search #LegoPorn on Instagram and Twitter and you'll discover some social media users are also fans of the plastic pornography.

Then there’s the 70s “delivery guy” Lego porn video on YouTube posted by Kimberley Regan which has had a million views. It’s not risqué but rather a parody in the vein of several Lego animations that have been popular over the years, complete with a “wacka wacka wow wow” soundtrack.

WATCH | The infamous Lego porn video, 'delivery guy'

Warning! If you're upset by seeing tiny plastic people in compromising positions, this video is not for you.