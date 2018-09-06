Why queues for women's toilets are ALWAYS longer than men's

If you’re a woman, then you’ve definitely experienced the frustration of standing in a long, slow-moving queue for the toilets while watching men quickly go in and out of theirs. And you’ve likely had the same conversation with others in that queue - “Jeez, why does it always take so long!”

Women are more likely than men to wash their hands and to use the hand dryer. So that’s a reason for more women in the general toilet area. But what about the cubicles?

Studies show men take an average of 60 seconds in a toilet and women take 90 seconds – that’s 50% longer. If there are the same number of toilets for males and females, this will result in a bottleneck, backing up the flow in and out of the facilities.

Here are some of the other reasons women need longer in a cubicle than men:

BIOLOGICAL REASONS

Some reasons women need more time in the toilet are biological. About half of the female population is of menstruating age (between 12 and 52) and of those, at least 20% will be menstruating at any one time.

Menstruation means women have to deal with other bodily functions in addition to the usual reasons for using a toilet (number ones and twos). Getting pads or tampons out of a bag (or using the vending machine if one is available), unwrapping them, placing them and disposing of the used materials, add to the length of time a woman needs to occupy a cubicle.