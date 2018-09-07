Health & Sex

Why you should always wash your hands after passing airport security

07 September 2018 - 15:03 By AFP Relaxnews
The airport security tray is the must virus-laden surface in the airport, according to a study.
The airport security tray is the must virus-laden surface in the airport, according to a study.
Image: iStock / Monkeybusinessimages

The germiest, most virus-laden surface in the airport is not the toilet, check-in desk or food counter. Turns out that the plastic trays used at airport security checkpoints harbour the highest levels of viruses at the airport.

That's according to a new study published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases, carried out by scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK. 

The most common virus detected in the study? Rhinovirus, the virus that causes the common cold. But some swabs also picked up the Influenza A virus. 

The results of the report underscore the importance of regular and thorough handwashing, editors note, and correct coughing etiquette - coughing into a handkerchief, tissue or sleeve. 

For the study, scientists swabbed a variety of different surfaces at Finland's main airport hub Helsinki-Vantaa during the winter of 2016.  

Overall, scientists found viruses on 10% of surfaces tested, with the highest concentrations found on the plastic bins used to screen flyers' carry-on bags, coats and laptops. 

Viruses were also detected on shop payment terminals, staircase rails, passport checking counters, children's play areas and in the air. 

"This study supports the case for improved public awareness of how viral infections spread. People can help to minimise contagion by hygienic hand washing and coughing into a handkerchief, tissue or sleeve at all times but especially in public places," said study co-author Jonathan Van Tamion in a statement. 

"These simple precautions can help prevent pandemics and are most important in crowded areas like airports that have a high volume of people travelling to and from many different parts of the world." 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How clean is your desk? The unwelcome reality of office hygiene

The average office desk is said to contain 400 times more germs than a toilet seat
Lifestyle
15 days ago

Can you catch germs from a public toilet seat?

Sit v squat – the big public toilet stand-off
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Kim Kardashian has a flashing necklace 'implanted' into her skin Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | Nike's support for Colin Kaepernick a 'really powerful statement' - ... Fashion & Beauty
  3. Nearly 40% of South Africans risk deadly disease from lack of exercise Health & Sex
  4. Flushing out spycams in public loos to put an end to toilet porn Lifestyle
  5. National storytelling competition to inspire a new generation of heroes Books

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X