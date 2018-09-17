WATCH | Visit a Mediclinic this month for a free blood pressure and cholesterol test

Simple changes you can make to improve your health

You should exercise for a minimum of 30 minutes a day at least five days a week to promote a healthy heart. Exercise is more effective at reducing the risks for heart disease than any pills a doctor can prescribe.

Simple changes such as a balanced diet, avoiding saturated fats and leaving cigarettes behind can all have a huge effect on your health.

Don’t let another season pass you by without taking ownership of your health. As you age, you become more likely to develop heart disease. Women should take into account factors such as obesity and menopause when assessing their health.

An annual cholesterol screening test is important, especially if you’re over 35. Discuss the results with a trained medical professional who will consider your results in combination with other risk factors. Having consistently high blood pressure, whether caused by lifestyle or familial factors, will increase your risk.

This month, Mediclinic invites you to take advantage of free blood pressure and cholesterol tests at one of its participating hospitals and to share the message of taking care of your heart with your friends and family.

Let Mediclinic help you #KeepItBeating.

Visit your closest Mediclinic to take your free health test. For dates and times of health screenings at participating Mediclinic hospitals, visit the website.

This article was paid for by Mediclinic.