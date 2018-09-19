Having an undiagnosed STI could worsen a woman's PMS symptoms

New UK research has found that women who have undiagnosed sexually transmitted infections may be more likely to experience negative premenstrual symptoms (PMS).

Carried out by researchers at Oxford University, the study was part of a long-term partnership with period-tracking app CLUE.

The team gathered data from 865 CLUE users who logged information on the app about their menstrual bleeding patterns, experience of pain and emotions, and their hormonal contraceptive use.

Users were also asked whether they had ever been diagnosed with an STI, and if so, when they received the diagnosed and if they were given any treatment.

The findings, published in the journal Evolution Medicine & Public Health, suggested that before being diagnosed, women with an STI such as Chlamydia, Herpes or HPV were more than twice as likely to report headaches, cramps and feelings of sadness towards the end of their cycle, and feeling more sensitive throughout the cycle.