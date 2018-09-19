Health & Sex

Having an undiagnosed STI could worsen a woman's PMS symptoms

19 September 2018 - 12:38 By AFP Relaxnews
New research has found that women with an undiagnosed STI may experience more negative PMS symptoms.
New research has found that women with an undiagnosed STI may experience more negative PMS symptoms.
Image: iStock / Gpointstudio

New UK research has found that women who have undiagnosed sexually transmitted infections may be more likely to experience negative premenstrual symptoms (PMS).

Carried out by researchers at Oxford University, the study was part of a long-term partnership with period-tracking app CLUE.

The team gathered data from 865 CLUE users who logged information on the app about their menstrual bleeding patterns, experience of pain and emotions, and their hormonal contraceptive use.

Users were also asked whether they had ever been diagnosed with an STI, and if so, when they received the diagnosed and if they were given any treatment. 

The findings, published in the journal Evolution Medicine & Public Health, suggested that before being diagnosed, women with an STI such as Chlamydia, Herpes or HPV were more than twice as likely to report headaches, cramps and feelings of sadness towards the end of their cycle, and feeling more sensitive throughout the cycle.

Being diagnosed with PCOS felt like a death sentence, says Lalla Hirayama

After battling with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) for years, TV host Lalla Hirayama now has renewed hope. She's created a supplement to help ...
Lifestyle
10 days ago

The authors did note that the study had some limitations, including using self-reported data, and that the CLUE app is biased towards recording negative premenstrual symptoms.

However, as many STI infections go unnoticed due to a lack of symptoms - for example 70% of those diagnosed with Chlamydia are unware that they have it - the authors added that the results are significant and could help prevent additional health problems such as infertility. 

"Even now, when I write a research application on PMS, I still think 'will this be taken seriously?' that needs to change. Not understanding or even acknowledging that PMS is more than "women's raging hormones" but rather, the by-product of cyclical immunity makes it harder to identify diseases and can even delay diagnosis of infections such as STIs, which can affect women's fertility," commented lead author Dr. Alexandra Alvergne.

"Our research shows that by better understanding their period and menstrual cycle, women could potentially improve their health. If you know that severe PMS could be an indicator of an underlying STI, you are more likely to listen to your body."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How can I make experiencing PMS easier for my partner?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Does booze cause PMS?

Researchers have reported a link between premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and drinking alcohol.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. SA women's vaginas can talk. Here's what they've been saying on Twitter Lifestyle
  2. IN PICTURES | Celebs step out in style at the International Polo Fashion & Beauty
  3. IN PICTURES | 17 jaw-dropping costumes from Comic Con Africa 2018 Lifestyle
  4. 6 things NOT to do if you want to win an argument Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Brutal! Italian grandmas spit out badly prepared Italian food Food

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X