World Alzheimer's Day: 5 lifestyle changes that could help prevent the condition

Friday, September 21 marks World Alzheimer's Day, part of World Alzheimer's Month which takes place throughout September.

The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer's disease causes the decline of cognitive function, which can leave sufferers unable to carry out daily tasks and activities.

Although there is no cure, here we round up some of the recent research which has found that making certain lifestyle changes can help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

LOWER YOUR BLOOD PRESSURE

New research presented at this year's Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) found that lowering systolic blood pressure could significantly reduce the risk of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and a combination of MCI and dementia. The study of 9,361 older adults with high blood pressure found for the first time ever that the risking of dementia and cognitive decline could be reduced by aggressively lowering high blood pressure with medication and also by making healthy lifestyle changes.

STAY POSITIVE

Research published earlier this year led by Yale School of Public Health found that those who have positive beliefs about old age may be less likely to develop dementia. After following 4,765 seniors over a four-year period, researchers found that positive beliefs surrounding old age appeared to have a protective effect on the brain for all participants, including those who carried a variant of the APOE gene which puts them at a higher risk of dementia. A previous study published in 2015 also found that negative beliefs about growing old significantly reduced the volume of the hippocampus, an area of the brain for memory and an indicator for Alzheimer's disease.

CUT DOWN ON ALCOHOL

A large-scale French study also revealed that chronic heavy drinking is a major risk factor for all types of dementia. The researchers looked at the medical records of more than one million adults in France diagnosed with dementia, finding that more than 57,000 cases of early-onset dementia were either alcohol-related, or accompanied by an additional diagnosis of alcohol abuse.