Ditching junk food may give you drug withdrawal symptoms

New research has found that quitting junk food can produce similar withdrawal symptoms during the first week to those experienced when quitting drugs.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Michigan in the US and published in the journal Appetite, the study set out to investigate what withdrawal symptoms are experienced when people stop eating highly processed foods, such as pastries, hot chips and pizza.

The researchers recruited 231 adults age 19 to 68 and asked them to report what happened when they cut down on the number of highly processed foods in their diet during the past year.

The findings showed that the withdrawal symptoms experienced by the participants, including feelings of sadness, irritability, tiredness and cravings, were most intense during the initial two to five days after they quit eating junk food.