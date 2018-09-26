Blindness, stroke: surprising risky side effects of botox, fillers & peels

Our faces are one of the most exposed areas of our bodies. Eventually, exposure to hot and cold, chemicals and the sun’s UV radiation take their toll and the face shows signs of ageing, including sunspots, puffy eyes, crow’s feet, fine lines and wrinkles. And although there are a number of procedures to reverse these signs of ageing, they aren’t without risks.

Here are some of the more common cosmetic facial procedures and their potential risks:

DERMAL FILLERS

Dermal fillers are injections of collagen or other substances used to smooth wrinkles and lines in the skin. The fillers include substances such as collagen and hyaluronic acid.

An Australian woman recently lost her sight after having one of these fillers injected into her face. And this isn’t the first case of a dermal filler causing blindness.

Many blood vessels lie beneath the face. Some are arteries delivering oxygenated, nutrient-rich blood, others are veins returning the “used blood” to the body. The arteries and veins form a mesh-like network around the eye, its socket and surrounding structures.

Research suggests that any injection towards the nose, forehead or to the side of the eye has the potential to enter any of these arteries and force fillers back into the blood vessels, causing them to block.

The eye has a single artery that goes into it from behind. Many of the reported cases of blinding suggest that minute droplets of these fillers are being forced against the flow of blood back into the head and then, when the needles are removed, the droplets disperse and block the artery to the eye, or, in some cases, major arteries to the brain, causing stroke.

DERMAROLLING

Dermarolling (also called microneedling or collagen-induction therapy) involves pricking thousands of tiny holes in the skin with a rolling device. It is used to treat various skin conditions, including scars, stretchmarks and acne. It has more recently become popular in facial rejuvenation, both in clinics and at home.

