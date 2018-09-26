How being friends with people of different cultures benefits your brain

If you want to boost your creativity, forming close relationships with people from other cultures could help, according to a recent study.

Carried out by researchers from MIT Sloan in the US, and published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, the new study recruited a diverse group of participants and carried out a series of four experiments, with one group of subjects in each.

The participants included 115 MBA students, 108 people who had dated both someone from their home country and from a foreign country, 141 United States residents in current employment, and 2,226 foreign nationals who had worked in the US before returning to their home country.

The experiments measured the participants on various tasks including thinking tests, workplace assignments, and the likelihood of becoming entrepreneurs.

The findings showed that the MBA students who dated someone from another culture during their programme performed better on thinking tests, while the repatriates who had kept in touch with friends made in America after they had returned home tended to be more innovative and more likely to become entrepreneurs.