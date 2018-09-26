Health & Sex

How being friends with people of different cultures benefits your brain

26 September 2018 - 11:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Forming a close relationship with a person from another culture could benefit you in a number of ways, say researchers.
Forming a close relationship with a person from another culture could benefit you in a number of ways, say researchers.
Image: iStock/Rawpixel Ltd

If you want to boost your creativity, forming close relationships with people from other cultures could help, according to a recent study.

Carried out by researchers from MIT Sloan in the US, and published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, the new study recruited a diverse group of participants and carried out a series of four experiments, with one group of subjects in each.

The participants included 115 MBA students, 108 people who had dated both someone from their home country and from a foreign country, 141 United States residents in current employment, and 2,226 foreign nationals who had worked in the US before returning to their home country.

The experiments measured the participants on various tasks including thinking tests, workplace assignments, and the likelihood of becoming entrepreneurs.

The findings showed that the MBA students who dated someone from another culture during their programme performed better on thinking tests, while the repatriates who had kept in touch with friends made in America after they had returned home tended to be more innovative and more likely to become entrepreneurs.

MBA students who dated someone from another culture during their programme performed better on thinking tests

In addition, the team also found that when the group of participants who had dated both someone from their home country and a foreign country were asked to think about each relationship while completing thinking tests, they showed higher levels of creativity when thinking about a past intercultural relationship than those who thought about a past intracultural relationship.

However, the researchers also found that it was only the length of the intercultural relationships and not the number of relationships which predicted higher creativity, due to the deeper cultural learning which occurs during long-term relationships.

"The current findings suggest that people cannot simply 'collect' intercultural relationships at a superficial level, but instead must engage in cultural learning at a deep level," the authors added.

"For us, creativity is about connecting dots," said study author Jackson Lu. "Every time someone enters a close relationship with a person from a different culture, they collect more dots to connect to the ones they already have."

"These relationships can also enhance your cognitive flexibility, which means that not only do you have more dots, but you're in a better position to connect them all," he said.

"Intercultural relationships force you to switch your cognitive framework. You realise there are differences, and that really pushes you outside the box."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Spending time with loved ones could improve your life satisfaction

If you want to increase your satisfaction with life, then taking up hobbies with others rather than alone may give the best results according to new ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Happier, healthier, sexier: how to live your best life in 2018

There's a feeling '18 is going to be a good year. Shanthini Naidoo explores some of the ways to make it so
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Most read

  1. The ghost of Crown Mines: is the end nigh for Jozi's forgotten heritage site? Lifestyle
  2. Life lessons learned from geeking out at Comic Con Africa Lifestyle
  3. New 2018 Merc A-Class is significantly better than its predecessor Lifestyle
  4. How 'Top Billing' co-host Lorna Maseko spends her weekends Lifestyle
  5. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

UN General Assembly erupts in laughter at Donald Trump
Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
X