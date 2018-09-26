WATCH | Breakthrough treatments help paralysed people walk again

Five years after he was paralysed in a snowmobile accident, Jered Chinnock has learned to walk again aided by an electrical implant, in a potential breakthrough for spinal injury sufferers.

A team of doctors at the Mayo Clinic in the US say that Chinnock, using a front-wheeled walker, was able to cover the equivalent of the length of a soccer field, issuing commands from his brain to transfer weight and maintain balance — all previously thought impossible for paralysed patients.

Chinnock, now 29, severed his spinal cord in the middle of his back when he crashed his snowmobile in 2013. He is completely paralysed from the waist down, and cannot move or feel anything below the middle of his torso.

Doctors implanted a small electronic device in Chinnock's spine in 2016.

The wirelessly operated implant, about the size of a AA battery, generates electrical pulses to stimulate nerves that — due to the injury — had been permanently disconnected from the brain.

