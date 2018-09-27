Antibody therapy suppresses HIV for weeks at a time: study

Scientists in the US said on Wednesday they have discovered a way to suppress HIV in patients for months at a time using a twin dose of antibodies that could revolutionise how the disease is treated.

Globally, a record number of people receive antiretroviral drugs to manage HIV, but they must follow strict medical regimes to stay healthy, typically taking pills every day for the rest of their lives.

Now researchers say a combination of two proteins known to counteract the effects of HIV were able to suppress the virus in patients for up to 30 weeks at a time, providing hope that an alternative treatment to daily drug dosing may be on the horizon.

"A safe, reliable, antibody-based treatment regimen would open new possibilities for people living with HIV," said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the US state of Maryland.

"This represents an important, early step towards that goal."

In twin studies published on Wednesday in the journals Nature and Nature Medicine, researchers recruited 15 volunteers who had been treating their HIV with antiretroviral drugs.

After stopping their medication, they received infusions of two antibodies found naturally in people whose bodies can control HIV without medication.

The antibodies target proteins on the outside of the virus and use the patient's own immune system to combat infection.