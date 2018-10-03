Drinking more water could reduce a woman's number of UTIs

New US research has found that women may be able to reduce the number of recurring UTIs they experience by drinking an extra 1.5 liters of water each day.

Carried out by researchers at UT Southwestern and appearing in JAMA Internal Medicine, the small-scale study followed 140 pre-menopausal women with a history of repeated acute uncomplicated cystitis, a type of urinary tract infection (UTI).

Symptoms for acute uncomplicated cystitis include painful or difficulty in urination, a feeling of a full bladder, an urgency or frequency of urination, tenderness in the lower abdominal area, and possibly blood in the urine.

It is thought that increasing hydration can prevent further episodes in women with recurrent cystitis, as fluids help to reduce the number of bacteria and limit the ability of bacteria to attach to the bladder, however research to support this theory has been lacking.