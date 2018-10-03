High stress may reduce fertility in women, new study finds

New US research has found that higher stress levels may lower a woman's chance of conception, although the same association was not found for men.

Led by researchers at Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) and published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, the new study gathered data from the Pregnancy Study Online (PRESTO), an ongoing study which follows American and Canadian couples for 12 months or until pregnancy, whichever comes first.

The researchers looked at 4,769 women aged 21 to 45 years and 1,272 men age 21 and over who did not have a history of infertility and had not been trying to conceive for more than six menstrual cycles.

Participants' perceived stress was measured using a 10-item scale, which has been designed to assess how unpredictable, uncontrollable, and overwhelming an individual finds their life circumstances. The higher the total score, the higher the level of perceived stress.

The findings showed that higher levels of stress are associated with a lower chance of conception for women. However, there was no association between a man's PSS score and the chance of conceiving.