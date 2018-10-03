How sleep deprivation could be affecting your work

New US research has highlighted some of the ways sleep deprivation can decrease our ability to complete tasks, leading to mistakes at work that can range from basic errors to costly and possibly even dangerous mistakes.

Carried out by researchers at Michigan State University, the new research is the largest experimentally controlled study on sleep deprivation to date, looking at the effects of 24 hours of sleep deprivation on 234 participants.

For the study the researchers asked the participants to come into the sleep lab at 10pm and complete a series of tasks in order.

At times the participants were interrupted and had to remember where they were in their sequence of tasks before continuing where they had left off.

At midnight, half of the participants stayed awake in the lab overnight while the other half slept at home. The next morning, everyone completed the procedure once again.

Published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, the findings showed that the next day there was a sharp increase in the number of errors made by those who had stayed awake all night and were sleep-deprived, compared to those who had slept at home.

"All participants met performance criteria in the evening, but roughly 15% of participants in the sleep-deprived group failed in the morning, compared to 1% of those who slept," said co-author Kimberly Fenn.