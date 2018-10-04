Gulp! A daily glass of wine could increase your risk of early death

New research has found more evidence to suggest that light drinking may not be good for us after all, finding that a daily glass of wine may increase the risk of premature death.

Carried out by researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, US, the new large-scale study analysed data from more than 400,000 people ages 18 to 85.

The findings, published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, showed that consuming one to two alcoholic drinks four or more times per week, which is classed as healthy in current guidelines, increases the risk of premature death by 20%, compared with drinking three times a week or less.

The increased risk of death was also consistent across all age groups.