Colleagues, friends or foes: why you should hug it out after you've had a fight

New research has found that being hugged may help reduce an increase in negative emotions that usually follows after experiencing conflict with others.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in the US recruited 404 adult men and women and interviewed them every night for 14 consecutive days, asking about their daily conflicts, daily hugs, and their positive and negative moods.

Most individuals reported experiencing conflict on at least one day of the study and receiving a hug on at least one day during the study.

The findings, published online in the journal PLOS ONE, suggested that receiving a hug on a day when a participant also experienced conflict with someone was associated with a smaller decrease in positive emotions and a smaller increase in negative emotions.

The effect of receiving a hug also appeared to last, with those who were hugged still showing a smaller increase in negative emotions the next day. However, a hug was not associated with an increase in positive emotions the next day.