Frequently talking with your teen about sex can help promote safe sex later in life

New US research has found that parents who communicate often and openly with their teens about sex could be encouraging them to practice safer sex later in life.

Carried out by Laura Padilla-Walker, a family life professor at Brigham Young University, the new study recruited 468 14 to 18-year-old teenagers and their mothers, plus 311 of their fathers, and followed them over a 10-year period.

Although previous research has suggested that parents can be an important source of sex education for their children, Padilla-Walker explains that little is known about how this type of communication changes between parents and children over time, and how these changes may affect teenage behaviours related to sexual risk.

Padilla-Walker contacted the families every summer over 10 years to evaluate the level of communication between parents and children about sexuality and avoiding sexual risk.

The findings, published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, showed that both teenagers and their parents reported relatively low levels of sexual communication, which stayed relatively constant over the course of the study, although teens reported even lower levels than their parents did.

"Whether or not parents think they are talking about sexuality often, children are generally reporting low levels of communication," said Padilla-Walker. "So parents need to increase sex communication even if they feel they are doing an adequate job."