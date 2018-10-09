Discovery of erectile dysfunction gene paves the way for new treatments

Researchers have identified a genetic variant that is partially responsible for erectile dysfunction, a development that could help improve treatment, according to a study published in a US journal.

Men who have a copy of this variant have a 26% increased risk of facing erectile dysfunction compared to the average population, said the findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Those with two copies of the variant face a 59% higher risk, according to geneticist Eric Jorgenson, the study's lead author.