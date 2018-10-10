Damaged babies to botched ops: 7 biggest mistakes SA doctors make

Babies damaged during birth, limbs amputated as a result of medical negligence, misdiagnosis of illness and injuries resulting from surgery are among the biggest mistakes doctors make.

According to Donald Dinnie, group CEO of Natmed Medical Defence, these were the seven largest sources of litigation and complaints:

1. BABIES ALLEGEDLY DAMAGED DURING BIRTH

“Injuries to babies often involve lack of oxygen during birth, resulting in cerebral palsy,” said Dinnie.

“Obstetricians tend to have some of the highest medical negligence insurance premiums for a number of reasons — including the fact that claims relating to babies can potentially be brought long after the injury is suffered.

"For example, even if the parent of the child didn’t bring the claim at the time of the injury, the child could bring the claim on his or her own behalf when they reach the age of majority,” Dinnie said.

He said delayed emergency cesareans were also a problem area.

2. SPINAL SURGERY, LOWER LIMB (EXCLUDING FEET) AND CERTAIN ARTHROPLASTY OUTCOMES

Even if spinal procedures were “perfectly performed”, there would be no guarantee of an improvement in the quality of life of the patient, and this leads to dissatisfaction and complaints.