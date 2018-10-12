Health & Sex

Being obese in your 20s & 30s could cut life expectancy by up to 10 years

12 October 2018 - 15:48 By AFP Relaxnews
Being obese during early adulthood could reduce life expectancy by up to ten years according to new research.
Being obese during early adulthood could reduce life expectancy by up to ten years according to new research.
Image: iStock/Tsuji

New Australian research has found that people who are obese during their 20s and 30s could risk losing up to 10 years in life expectancy, with men at risk of losing more years than women.

Carried out by researchers at The George Institute for Global Health and the University of Sydney and published in the International Journal of Obesity, the new study used a microsimulation model of obesity progression in Australia to calculate the expected amount of weight that adults will put on every year depending on their age, sex and current weight. 

For the study, the researchers used a nationally representative sample of 12,091 adults aged 20 to 69 to represent a population of 14.9 million.

After taking into account the current life expectancy in Australia, and the higher mortality of people with who are overweight and obese, the model predicted the remaining life expectancy for people in their 20s, 30s, 40, 50s and 60s in four different Body Mass Index (BMI) categories; healthy, overweight, obese and severely obese. 

The model also calculated the number of years lost over the lifetime for people with excess weight in each age group, compared to those with a healthy weight.

The findings showed that on average, healthy weight men and women in their 20s can expect to live another 57 and 60 years, respectively. 

However, for those carrying extra weight in early adulthood, life expectancy dropped. Women who are classified as overweight in their 20s and 30s are predicted to lose up to 6 of years of life and men to lose 8, while women classified as severely obese are expected to lose 8 years with men losing 10.

Many things we previously thought about obesity are big fat lies

Obesity is now a medical condition in SA but there is a long way to go before the shame and stigma it carries are eradicated.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

The team also found that although carrying excess weight affected the life expectancy of every age group, the risk of death appeared to decrease with age.

The model showed that obese women in their 40s will experience a reduction of 4.1 years in life expectancy, while obese men will lose 5.1 years, and for those in their 60s, women are estimated to lose 2.3 years and men 2.7 years.

"There is the assumption that overweight and obesity is a problem for people in middle age, and that people in their 20s and 30s are in the prime of their lives. Yet currently, only 43% of Australian men in their 20s and 34% in their 30s are in a healthy weight range, which is worrying," said co-author Associate Professor Alison Hayes.

"We know that excess weight has an impact on your health, but to have excess weight as a young adult is really significant on life expectancy. We are talking about losing up to 10 years of your life," added lead author Dr. Thomas Lung.

"Our model predicts adult obesity prevalence will increase to 35% by 2025. We need to act now and have an obesity prevention strategy targeting adults at all ages and in particular young adults," concluded Dr. Lung, with the researchers also noting that the findings are also relevant to other high-income countries.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Genes, joules or gut bugs: which one is most to blame when it comes to weight gain?

Most of us are still confused about the factors that lead to weight gain.
Lifestyle
16 days ago

SA's poor drinking themselves to death - and cooldrinks are to blame

The huge thirst for sugary drinks in poor communities is a critical public health concern, says a new study.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

How to train yourself to eat better

We all love delicious foods, even if we know they may not be good for us. Foods high in energy – specifically sweet, salty and fatty foods – tend to ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Power of SA passport drops in global ranking Travel
  2. Trevor Noah handpicks Limpopo comedienne Noko Moswete Lifestyle
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 American Music Awards Fashion & Beauty
  4. Damaged babies to botched ops: 7 biggest mistakes SA doctors make Health & Sex
  5. SA's poor drinking themselves to death - and cooldrinks are to blame Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X