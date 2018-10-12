Being obese in your 20s & 30s could cut life expectancy by up to 10 years

New Australian research has found that people who are obese during their 20s and 30s could risk losing up to 10 years in life expectancy, with men at risk of losing more years than women.

Carried out by researchers at The George Institute for Global Health and the University of Sydney and published in the International Journal of Obesity, the new study used a microsimulation model of obesity progression in Australia to calculate the expected amount of weight that adults will put on every year depending on their age, sex and current weight.

For the study, the researchers used a nationally representative sample of 12,091 adults aged 20 to 69 to represent a population of 14.9 million.

After taking into account the current life expectancy in Australia, and the higher mortality of people with who are overweight and obese, the model predicted the remaining life expectancy for people in their 20s, 30s, 40, 50s and 60s in four different Body Mass Index (BMI) categories; healthy, overweight, obese and severely obese.

The model also calculated the number of years lost over the lifetime for people with excess weight in each age group, compared to those with a healthy weight.

The findings showed that on average, healthy weight men and women in their 20s can expect to live another 57 and 60 years, respectively.

However, for those carrying extra weight in early adulthood, life expectancy dropped. Women who are classified as overweight in their 20s and 30s are predicted to lose up to 6 of years of life and men to lose 8, while women classified as severely obese are expected to lose 8 years with men losing 10.