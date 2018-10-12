Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Worldwide Caesarean section use has nearly doubled in two decades and has reached "epidemic" proportions in some countries, doctors warned on Friday, highlighting a huge gap in childbirth care between rich and poor mothers.

They said millions of women each year may be putting themselves and their babies at unnecessary risk by undergoing C-sections at rates "that have virtually nothing to do with evidence-based medicine".

In 2015, the most recent year for which complete data is available, doctors performed 29.7 million C-sections worldwide - 21% of all births. This was up from 16 million in 2000, or 12% of all births, according to research published in The Lancet.

It is estimated that the operation - a vital surgical procedure when complications occur during birth - is necessary 10-15% of the time.

But the research found wildly varying country rates of C-section use, often according to economic status: in at least 15 countries more than 40% births are performed using the practice, often on wealthier women in private facilities.

In Brazil, Egypt and Turkey, more than half of all births are done via C-section.

The Dominican Republic has the highest rate of any nation, with 58.1% of all babies delivered using the procedure.

But in close to a quarter of nations surveyed, C-section use is significantly lower than average.

Authors pointed out that while the procedure is generally over-used in many middle- and high-income settings, women in low-income situations often lack necessarily access to what can be a life-saving procedure.