How internet porn is ruining your sex life - and what you can do about it
The porn-masturbation-orgasm cycle is so detrimental that a growing number of men are choosing to hang on to their sperm to save their relationships - and their sanity, writes Oliver Roberts
14 October 2018 - 00:04
The porn-masturbation-orgasm cycle is so detrimental that a growing number of men are choosing to hang on to their sperm to save their relationships - and their sanity
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.