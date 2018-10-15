It is a crushing reality for many women: depression after the birth of their baby‚ when the community expects them to be delighted at the arrival of the new bundle‚ or to simply “cope” if they are struggling.

Many international researchers have looked into this issue‚ and pain during childbirth has often been named as one of the culprits. A woman who experiences pain during labour and delivery is said to be at far higher risk of experiencing what’s known as postpartum depression.

But now‚ some new groundbreaking research has shed light on a whole new culprit. Researchers at Harvard Medical School have found that pain experienced after rather than during the birth is an even bigger risk factor.

This is the first study which differentiates pain experienced after childbirth to that experienced during labour and delivery. Lead author on the study‚ Jie Zhou‚ said: “For many years‚ we have been concerned about how to manage labour pain‚ but recovery pain after labour and delivery often is overlooked‚ and our research suggests we need to focus more on helping new mothers manage pain after the baby is born.”

The study looked at around 4‚500 first-time mothers giving birth over a two-and-a-half year period and not only found higher levels of depression among those who experienced pain after the birth‚ but also higher levels of pain among those who had a caesarian section compared to a vaginal birth. Those who had a caesarian section reported higher levels of inadequate pain management after the birth‚ and were thus at even higher risk than their vaginal-birth counterparts.