Self-lubricating latex could boost condom use: study

A perpetually unctuous, self-lubricating latex developed by a team of scientists in Boston could boost the use of condoms, they reported on Wednesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Protective sheaths made with the specially treated membrane take on a slick and slippery quality in the presence of natural bodily fluids, lab experiments showed.

And unlike water- or oil-based lubricants added to commercially available condoms, the hydrophilic - or liquid-loving - latex retains its "slippery sensation" almost indefinitely.

"A majority of participants - 73% - expressed a preference for a condom containing the lubricious coating, agreeing that an inherently slippery condom that remains slippery for a long duration would increase their condom usage," the study concluded.

"Such a coating shows potential to be an effective strategy for decreasing friction-associated pain" - for women and men - "and increasing user satisfaction."

Condoms prevent pregnancies and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. Some are made of lambskin but most are synthetic, manufactured from latex or polyurethane.

Without lubricants, however, all of these materials will chaff during "repeated articulations," the term of art used by the researchers to describe thrusting motions. Added emollients wear off with use.