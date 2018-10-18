Love-back: is it ever a good idea to get back together with your ex?

But before you are tempted to poke your ex on Facebook, you might want to take a moment to consider whether love-back is a good idea. According to Paula Quinsee, a relationship expert and author of Embracing Conflict, a break-up is feedback that something wasn’t working in the relationship.

Quinsee says if you do want to rekindle an old flame, you need to understand why because the break-up will have had an emotional impact on both parties.

Are you getting back together “because you both genuinely want to work on the relationship to resolve past issues and move forward together” or is it because “you are feeling lonely and going back to the familiar is better than being alone”?

Quinsee adds: “Other times it’s because we did not get the closure we needed in order to move on.”

She does say if both parties have matured in the time spent apart, and are able to forgive each other, it’s possible to move forward together. She cautions that the relationship could fail again if the couple has not learnt from the initial break-up.