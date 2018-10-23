Why some people deliberately seem to want to get HIV

Why would anybody want to get infected with HIV? That is what most people ask when they first hear about “bug chasing”.

In fact, a number of gay men, at least online, appear to clamour for HIV. They are known as “bug chasers” because they are literally “chasing” a “bug” – HIV.

But do they really want it? To answer this question, I interviewed men in the UK, US, France and Australia.

While they all considered themselves to be bug chasers, their experiences were very different: one 69-year-old man spent his life working for an HIV charity; another, younger, participant works as a porn performer.

For some, bug chasing plays a secondary role within their sexuality; for others, it is all they can think about. Some access bug chasing websites to find hook-ups or masturbate; others just spend many hours online engaging with others.