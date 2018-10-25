Let's talk about your sex life, baby! Take this fun, quick survey

Health & Sex

Help us uncover what Mzansi gets up to behind bedroom doors.
The Sunday Times Lifestyle Sex Survey is back! Last year’s survey provided an interesting glimpse into what South Africans get up to in the sack. Let’s make the 2018 edition even bigger and better — hopefully like the sex you’re having.

Once again, we’ve teamed up with the fantastic folk at Ratepop to create a quick, fairly comprehensive — and really fun — sex survey.

It includes a range of questions about who you’re sleeping with, where, why and how. What do you look for in a sex partner? Do you ever think about other people’s sex lives? What do you think about your own sex life? What do you need more of? (Orgasms, perhaps?)

Simply CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY via Facebook Messenger and share a bit about yourself. Click the blue Get Started tab at the bottom.

Don't worry, your identity will be kept completely secret. Only your answers will be used to compile the results of the survey — so don’t be afraid to be completely honest!

The results of the survey will be revealed in the Sunday Times Lifestyle magazine on Sunday November 11 2018, so you'll be able to find out what your fellow South Africans are getting up to behind closed doors (or in a park — we’re not judging).

