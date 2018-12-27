Fitness trends 2019: how your workout will change next year

If you feel you're getting stuck in a rut, changing up your exercise routine can be a great way to boost both performance and motivation. And with many popular workouts getting fresh updates for 2019, with at-home fitness getting some high-tech accessories, and new trends in yoga emerging, next year is an opportunity to get better results than ever before.

BOXING IS BACK

With the end-of-year release of Creed II, the eighth installment in the Rocky film series, not to mention Nike's Apollo Creed-inspired sportswear range, we might be feeling inspired to pick up some gloves by New Year. According to Harvard Medical School, fitness boxing, which requires you to work out in a class rather than in a ring, can improve strength in the upper body as you throw punches and the lower body as you squat down in a boxer crouch. It also gives you a good cardio workout and helps improve balance and coordination. And it's not just for guys, with famous models such as Adriana Lima big fans of boxing thanks to the great fitness results it can bring.

STRENGTH TRAINING WITHOUT THE WEIGHTS

According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), which annually surveys fitness industry experts for their trend predictions, bodyweight training is set to be the fifth biggest trend of 2019. A type of strength training which uses no free weights or machines, just the body's own resistance, it builds strength throughout the body, and improves balance and flexibility. As it can be done at home without any fancy equipment it's also pretty easy to fit into your routine.