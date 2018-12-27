Nutrition trends 2019: what you'll be eating & drinking for better health next year

This, combined with our endless love of coffee, has seen us shift towards oat milk for a more eco-friendly option, a dairy-free option which also mixes better into our cup of java. According to Well and Good, oat milk brand Oatly has increased its production by 1,250% to meet the current demand for the drink, also releasing this year a special Oatly Barista version with a higher fat content for coffee fans. Expect to be sipping it in a coffee shop near you in 2019.

ADAPTOGENS

Adaptogens are generally agreed to be substances, often plants and herbs, which "adapt" to what the body needs and help protect it against stress. Although the term was coined back in 1947 their popularity has spiked in the last few months, and the trend looks to grow even further in 2019 as we look for news ways to boost health and cope with our hectic lifestyles.

Some of us may already know maca powder, the Peruvian vegetable which can be ground down into a power and added to smoothies, however many of us will be less familiar with amla, rhodiola, ashwagandha, and shatavari, the ingredients released in SuperYou by Gwyneth Paltrow-approved brand Moon Juice earlier this year. To help us feel calmer, Adaptogen gummies Nerve Less were also released at the end of this year, further proof that adaptogens are beginning to go mainstream. You can also expect to see them cropping up in your coffee next year for a boost that even caffeine can't give.

HEMP

As we turn to cannabis-based products for better health, pain management, and even beauty, hemp, which is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant, will also be making its way into our food. Although not completely new - hemp seeds and oils can already be found in the food aisle and various products - the trend looks set to go big for 2019. Whole Foods has also named it one of its top trends for next year, reporting that many brands, retailers, and culinary experts are experimenting with hemp, so expect to see it pop up in many more of your food products and snacks next year.