Wellness trends 2019: how you'll be looking after your health next year

A new year is often the time when many of us aim to set new healthy resolutions. As looking after our wellbeing is becoming an increasingly holistic experience, including not only diet and fitness but also mental health, use of natural and eco-friendly products, and time for rest and relaxation, here we round up the variety of wellness trends that look set to be big in 2019.

MAKING THE SWITCH FROM PLASTIC TO ECO-FRIENDLY OPTIONS

As we become more aware of the dangers of plastic for the environment, going plastic-free will be one of the main trends of 2019. And it could also benefit our health as well as that of the planet, with many studies published in the past year linking exposure to phthalates, which are found in plastic packaging and containers, with fertility problems, pregnancy complications and other health issues due to their hormone-disrupting properties.

Some of us have already started to switch from plastic bottles to reusable options, with companies such as Whole Foods announcing that next year a main focus will be to reduce their plastic packaging in store in preference of more eco-friendly options. The UK is also planning to ban plastic straws, cotton buds, and single-use plastic across the country from as early as 2019.

GROWING INTEREST IN MARIJUANA-BASED PRODUCTS

With marijuana laws relaxing in states across the USA, the UK legalising medical marijuana, and of course Canada legalising recreational marijuana, more and more people are turning to cannabis and hemp-derived products, which is the name given to the cannabis plant, to boost their health. Those with conditions such as multiple sclerosis and epilepsy are trying products such as cannabidiol oil, or CBD oil for short, a chemical in marijuana that does not have the intoxicating effects of THC, the active ingredient which causes the "high."