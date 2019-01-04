How YOUR work-related stress could affect your child's health

Companies have long been aware that sick children have an impact on the professional lives of parents, who are obliged to take time off or work from home, which may then affect their efficiency. But is the converse also true?

In a recent study, a team of researchers set out to assess the impact of parents' work-related stress on the health of their children.

The study, published in the the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, suggests that parents who have a sense of control over their professional lives are less exposed to work stress and the children in their homes are less likely to be sick.

The research team collected health data for two groups of parents and children, one low-income group and one more affluent one, living in Lagos, Nigeria.

One interesting aspect of their findings was that this difference in the level of income between the two groups did not directly correlate to higher levels of parental work stress or poorer children's health. Analysis of the results showed that economic resources had no incidence on either of these.