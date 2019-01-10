What's next for sex? Holographic strippers & high-tech toys

The market for sex products such as vibrators and lubricant is projected to grow to $37.2bn billion globally by the year 2022, according to British sex toy retailer MysteryVibe.

"It's not strange to want a more satisfying sex life, and there's nothing wrong with you if you need technology to help you achieve that," said the company's co-founder Stephanie Alys.

The firm was at CES to show off a product designed for the discerning gentleman — a snug, collar-like device named "Tenuto" which, in musical notation, refers to holding on slightly longer than you normally would.

Meanwhile startup OhMiBod was showing off a vibrator operated via an app on Apple smart watches.

The less uninhibited, or those on sufficiently noisy public transport, can simply turn it up or down by yelling at an Alexa-style voice-activated assistant.

'MIND-BLOWING'

Naughty America's "Strip Club" taps into capabilities on smartphones or tablets to let people overlay virtual male or female stripper holograms on the world around them.

"It's mind-blowing," said Naughty America chief executive Andreas Hronopoulos. "You can bring a full stripper into a room, on a pole, and she is there. No tipping necessary."

Once a virtual performer is anchored in place, viewers can move around them as though the dancer were actually there.

A virtual reality option lets people use the headgear to visit faux strip joints from a first-person perspective.