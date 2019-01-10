Your dental floss might be exposing you to toxic chemicals

New US research has found that flossing your teeth - and certain other behaviours - may increase exposure to the toxic chemicals linked with a variety of health problems.

Led by Silent Spring Institute in collaboration with the Public Health Institute in Berkeley, the new study looked at blood samples taken from 178 middle-aged women to measure the levels of 11 different PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) chemicals in the body.

The women, half of whom were non-Hispanic-white and the other half African-American, were also interviewed about nine behaviours that could potentially also lead to higher exposures.

The findings, published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (JESEE), showed that women who flossed their teeth tended to have higher levels of a type of PFAS called PFHxS (perfluorohexanesulfonic acid) in their body compared with those who didn't, in particular when flossing with Oral-B Glide, one of 18 flosses included in the study.

In addition, all three of the Oral B Glide products included, plus three store brands, also tested positive for fluorine - a marker of PFAS - a finding also in line with previous reports that Glide is made using Teflon-like compounds.

The researchers also found that having stain-resistant carpet or furniture and living in a city with PFAS-contaminated drinking water supply were also behaviours linked to higher PFAS levels.