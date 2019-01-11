Health & Sex

The future of pregnancy: smart ovulation trackers & wearable breast pumps

11 January 2019 - 10:25 By AFP Relaxnews
Wearable Breast Pump by Willow.
Wearable Breast Pump by Willow.
Image: Courtesy of Willow

Women's reproductive health is taking centre stage at this year's CES with products designed to help make life easier and give peace of mind.

THE IVY SMART OVULATION TRACKER BY BONGMI

The Ivy Smart Ovulation Tracker by Bongmi.
The Ivy Smart Ovulation Tracker by Bongmi.
Image: Courtesy of Bongmi

Digital Healthcare company Bongmi has launched its first ever Smart Ovulation Tracker for women at this year's CES. By measuring hormones in urine, the tracker is able to detect the most fertile time of a woman's menstrual cycle. The data will also be saved to to the accompanying app so women have a record and can see when their next most fertile window will be.

The Ivy Smart Ovulation Tracker model FM-105 will be available in March on Amazon.

EFELYA PREGNANCY APP BY EFELYA

French brand Efelya has launched its pregnancy app to enable women to keep an eye on their pregnancy and share relevant information with a health care practitioner. Women can record their information on the app to monitor their pregnancy, identify any possible risks, and receive notifications when a risk level changes. The app can also be used pre-pregnancy to identify any common pregnancy-related conditions. Efelya will also help you keep track of any health appointments.

Women are able to sign up now on the website and get started for free.

WILLOW PUMP 2.0 BY WILLOW

Willow debuted an update of its wearable breast pump at the event, introducing the Willow 2.0. Like its predecessor, the new pump is hands-free and fits easily into the bra so women can use it on the go. New additions include a quick snap closure so women can get started quicker, a clear flange to orient the nipples more easily and a peek-through window to see the milk flow. 

Willow® 2.0 ships in February.

CES 2019 runs January 8-12 in Las Vegas, USA.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

What's next for sex? Holographic strippers & high-tech toys

Annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas showcases the sex toys of the future 
Lifestyle
1 day ago

What is the 'right' age to have a baby?

There are three main things to consider when choosing when to try to conceive: will your child be healthy? Will you get pregnant? How much will it ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Want to be a dad? Wear boxers, not skin-tight briefs

Men trying to become a father the old-fashioned way are better off wearing loose underwear, according to a study published on Thursday.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Airplane toilets: what really happens when you flush 12km up? Travel
  2. Power of SA passport continues to drop in global ranking Travel
  3. Johannesburg 29th healthiest in global list - Cape Town doesn't make top 50 Health & Sex
  4. Got a new gym membership? Here's how to get the most out of it Health & Sex
  5. Stargazers, get your telescopes out, a super blood wolf moon is on the horizon Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
X