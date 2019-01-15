5 ways to boost your mental health this year

We all know eating right and keeping fit is important, but here are some simple ways to also look after your mental health in 2019.

MAKE TIME FOR CULTURAL EVENTS

Research published just last month found that seniors could lower their chances of depression in old age by making regular trips out to the cinema, theatre or museums. After looking at 2,148 people over the age of 50, the team from University College London found that those who head out to events such as films, plays or exhibitions every few months had a 32% lower risk of developing depression, with those attending once a month or more having a 48% lower risk.

EAT RAW VEGGIES

If you're struggling to add more fruits and vegetables into your diet this year then changing the way you eat them could be enough to give you a health boost. A study that looked at 422 participants aged 18 to 25 found that raw fruit and vegetables appeared to be more beneficial for mental health than cooked, canned and processed options and were associated with fewer depressive symptoms, a more positive mood, higher life satisfaction, and higher flourishing, which is a feeling of being engaged in your work and daily life and having a sense of purpose.