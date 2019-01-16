Eminem is the king of workout playlists, says Spotify

Who would have guessed Slim Shady would be the go-to artist for a gym playlist?According to Spotify, Eminem’s song Till I Collapse is the most-streamed workout song of all time.

Despite having debuted in 2012, the rapper's track features on Spotify's list of the top five workout songs of 2018. It comes in third place after Cardi B's I Like It and Drake's God's Plan.

The streaming services says Till I Collapse is most popular with the 13 to 34 age group, and with men in particular. Women — who are the main creators of Spotify workout playlists — apparently prefer to sweat it out to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk.