Eminem is the king of workout playlists, says Spotify
Who would have guessed Slim Shady would be the go-to artist for a gym playlist?According to Spotify, Eminem’s song Till I Collapse is the most-streamed workout song of all time.
Despite having debuted in 2012, the rapper's track features on Spotify's list of the top five workout songs of 2018. It comes in third place after Cardi B's I Like It and Drake's God's Plan.
The streaming services says Till I Collapse is most popular with the 13 to 34 age group, and with men in particular. Women — who are the main creators of Spotify workout playlists — apparently prefer to sweat it out to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk.
The 35-to-54-year-old crowd is keeping the spirit of Rocky alive and kicking. According to Spotify, their preferred workout tune is the nostalgic anthem Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.
But the perhaps the biggest surprise is the track that's most popular with those who've reached retirement age: Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass.
The world's top five workout songs of 2018, according to Spotify:
- God’s Plan - Drake
- I Like It - Cardi B
- Till I Collapse - Eminem
- Nice For What - Drake
- One Kiss - Dua Lipa
Spotify's list of the globe's top five workout songs of all time:
- Till I Collapse - Eminem
- Lose Yourself (From 8 Mile Soundtrack) - Eminem
- Stronger - Kanye West
- POWER - Kanye West
- Can't Hold Us (feat. Ray Dalton) - Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
• This article is adapted from one originally published on the SMag section of SowetanLIVE.