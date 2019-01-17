3 dead-easy diet changes that'll help you lose weight

Also, because your thirst is sated, you're less likely to gulp down unhealthy cold drinks and other beverages with a high sugar content.

2. ADD FAT-BURNING FOODS TO YOUR DIET

Yes, there is such a thing as fat-burning foods! Healthline.com explains these ingredients boost your metabolism and help your body burn fat. They include apple cider vinegar, green tea, coconut oil, cayenne pepper, grapefruit and green, leafy vegetables.

According to Coetzee, eating more fat-burning foods not only helps with weight loss but can boost your energy levels.

3. MAKE MEAL PREP A ROUTINE

Eating out all the time probably isn't the best course of action when you're trying to lose weight. However, staying in and cooking doesn't guarantee you'll eat diet-friendly meals either - especially if your pantry is stocked with all sorts of tempting high-kilojoule goodies.

Coetzee advises you to get into the habit of planning and prepping your daily meals ahead of time. "If you have healthy food on hand, sticking to your goals becomes much easier. Deciding what you’ll eat ahead of time can contribute to helping you make healthy life choices," he said in a press release.