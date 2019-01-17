Brew green tea with bottled water if you want the biggest health boost

New research has found that green tea drinkers can benefit from more of the drink's antioxidants if they brew the drink using bottled water rather than tap water, although more antioxidants also leads to a more bitter taste.

Carried out by researchers at the Department of Food Science at Cornell University in the US, the study recruited more than 100 consumers and carried out a series of tests at Cornell's Sensory Evaluation Center.

Participants were asked to taste black and green tea which had been brewed with bottled, tap, and deionized water. Factors which are already known to influence tea including brewing temperature, vessel, time, and the water-to-leaf ratio were all matched in each test.

The researchers also measured the tea's antioxidant Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) content.

The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, showed that the type of water used significantly affected the taste of green tea, with the participants preferring green tea when it was brewed using tap water rather than bottled water because it produced a sweeter taste.