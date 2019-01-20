Book Extract
How harnessing the power of stress can help you excel
Short intervals of stress can be a great tool for helping to reach goals of excellence, according to Richard Sutton's book 'The Stress Code'
20 January 2019 - 00:00
Short intervals of stress can be a great tool for helping to reach goals of excellence, according to Richard Sutton's book 'The Stress Code'
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.