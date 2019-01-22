Ladies, your weight & height could influence how long you live

New European research has found that height and weight may influence a woman's lifespan significantly more than that of a man, and that the amount of exercise associated with living longer also differs between the sexes.

Carried out by researchers at Maastricht University Medical Centre, The Netherlands, the new study analysed data from 3646 men and 4161 women aged between 68 and 70 who had taken part in the Netherlands Cohort Study (NLCS).

The participants were asked to provide information at the start of the study, when aged 68 to 70, on their current weight and height and their leisure-time physical activity. This included activities such as gardening, dog walking, DIY, walking or cycling to work, and sports, which were grouped into three different categories of less than 30 minutes a day; 30 to 60 minutes a day; and 90 minutes or more per day.

Participants were then followed until age 90 or their death, whichever came first.

The findings, published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, showed that women who were still alive by age 90 were, on average taller, had weighed less at the start of the study, and had put on less weight since the age of 20 than those who were shorter and heavier.