Your smartphone could literally be a pain in the neck

A new study published in PLOS One reveals that prolonged cellphone use, and in particular text messaging, can cause neck pain and have an impact on soft tissue that surrounds the spine.

When we receive text messages, we bend our necks to read and respond to them. This movement, which some users repeat up to several hundred times a day, can be damaging to physical health.

Researchers at the University of Khon Kaen in Thailand aiming to explain the cause of a syndrome known as "text neck" have highlighted the risks associated with this type of posture.