Eating breakfast may not help with weight loss after all finds new study

New Australian research has found that despite breakfast often being touted as "the most important meal of the day," it may not be as important for weight loss as previously thought.

Carried out by researchers at Monash University, the new study looked at 13 randomised controlled trials from the last 28 years to investigate whether regularly eating breakfast could have a positive effect on weight change and daily energy (calorie) intake.

Participants included both those who regularly ate and skipped breakfast as well a range of body weights.

The findings, published in The BMJ, showed that there was no good evidence to support the popular idea that eating breakfast can help with weight loss, or that skipping breakfast can lead to weight gain.