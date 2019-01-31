Vaping 2x better for quitting smoking than patches, gum: study

E-cigarettes are twice as effective as nicotine patches or gum at helping people quit smoking traditional cigarettes, according to major British study on Wednesday, involving nearly 900 people.

The report in the New England Journal of Medicine found that 18% of smokers who switched to battery powered vaping devices were able to steer clear of combustible cigarettes for one year, compared to 9.9% of people who relied on nicotine replacement therapies to quit.

"This is the first trial to test the efficacy of modern e-cigarettes in helping smokers quit," said lead researcher Peter Hajek, a professor at Queen Mary University of London.

"E-cigarettes were almost twice as effective as the 'gold standard' combination of nicotine replacement products."

However, people who switched to vaping were far more likely to keep vaping, indicating they may have exchanged one nicotine delivery device for another, without ever beating their addiction.

The trial randomly assigned 886 people who sought help to quit smoking in Britain to receive either a three-month supply of a nicotine replacement treatment of their choice - such as patches, gum, lozenges, sprays, inhalators, or a combination - or an e-cigarette starter pack with one or two bottles of nicotine-containing liquid.

The vaping group was encouraged to buy future supplies in their own choice of nicotine strengths and flavours, which include fruit, candy and mint.

Counselling and behavioural support were offered once a week for at least a month.

When researchers checked back after a year, they found that 80% of e-cigarette users who had managed to steer clear of combustible cigarettes were still vaping regularly.