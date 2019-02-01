8 myths about meal-replacement diets debunked

Meal-replacement diets, where some meals are replaced with soups, shakes or bars, have been making a comeback.

They first took off during the early days of space travel when the public became obsessed with the idea of a nutritionally complete meal in a single drink or bar. These products remained popular for most of the 70s and 80s, but gradually fell from favour as people began to question the health benefits of these diets.

There are many myths surrounding meal-replacement diets, so we set out to scrutinise the evidence. Drawing on our own research and that of others, we can now debunk some of these myths.

1. THEY'RE TOO COMPLICATED

Swapping some of your usual meals, which might contain between 2,092kJ to 3,347kJ, with meal replacement products that typically contain 837kJ to 1,255kJ each, helps reduce your daily kilojoule intake.

It is this kilojoule control that is the key feature of any successful weight-loss diet. Since the meal replacement products are kilojoule and portion controlled, it’s a lot easier to follow this type of diet than one where kilojoules have to be calculated.

2. I’LL BE LIMITED TO REPETITIOUS SHAKES

Meal-replacement products have come a long way from chalky-tasting shakes that only come in one flavour. Today there is a wide range of products to choose from, including the traditional shakes in flavours to suit all tastes (including vanilla chai and mint choc chip), soups, bars, smoothies and even some prepackaged meals, meaning that your diet won’t be dull or boring.

3. THEY DON'T WORK

Our latest systematic review on the effectiveness of meal replacements for weight loss included 23 clinical trials that compared weight loss in people who followed a meal replacement diet with a weight-loss plan that didn’t include meal replacements.

We combined similar trials into groups for analysis. Across each group, although people in the control programmes lost weight, the people who followed a meal replacement diet lost significantly more weight after one year.