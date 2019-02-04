Vegan meals may boost good gut hormones that 'help keep weight down'

A new small-scale study has found evidence to suggest that a vegan diet could help boost gut hormones that are responsible for regulating blood sugar, satiety, and weight, which the researchers say may have implications for the prevention of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Carried out by researchers from the Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine and Institute of Endocrinology, Czech Republic and the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, USA, the new study looked at 60 male participants including 20 with obesity, 20 with type 2 diabetes, and 20 who were healthy.

The men were asked to eat a vegan meal with tofu and a non-vegan meal with meat and cheese which both contained the same number of kilojoules and the same ratio of macronutrients.

After each meal the researchers measured each participants' gastrointestinal hormones using blood tests.

The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, showed that all three groups of men showed an increase in beneficial gastrointestinal hormones involved in the regulation of glucose metabolism, insulin secretion, energy homeostasis, satiety, and weight management after eating the vegan meal, compared to after eating the non-vegan meal.