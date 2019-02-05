5 YouTube fitness channels to help you work out at home this year

If you want to get fit this year but you're not ready to commit to a gym membership, then YouTube's free workout channels are a good place to start.

Offering a variety of trainers and workout styles so you can find out what works for you, they also give you the flexibility to exercise when and where is best for you, and all for free. Read on for a few of our favourites.

YOGA WITH TIM

If yoga is your thing then Tim Senesi can get you started with his 30-day yoga challenges, available for free on his YouTube channel, Yoga With Tim. Tim also offers videos for a variety of moods and ailments, whether it's to relax, work your core, or help with back pain. There is also a 30 Day Yoga Challenge to get you started and an online handstand course so you can master the challenging position safely at home.