Men more likely to order meat when they want to impress women

New international research has found that being sexually motivated may increase a man's preference for meat, as they believe it makes them more attractive to the opposite sex.

Carried out by researchers at Monash University, based in Melbourne, the new study looked at more than 1,600 participants from Australia, the USA and the UK across three different experiments to look at a possible link between sexual motivation and meat consumption.

In the first experiment, participants were shown images of attractive men and women — none of which were sexually-provocative — before being asked to choose either a beef or vegan jerky.