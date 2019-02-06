Men who have smoked weed have higher sperm concentrations: study

New US research has revealed a surprising link between marijuana and a man's fertility, finding that men who have smoked the drug have a significantly higher concentration of sperm compared to men who have never smoked it.

Led by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the new study was carried out at the Fertility Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital where the team collected 1,143 semen samples from 662 men in couples seeking treatment, with an average age of 36 between 2000 and 2017. Blood samples were also collected from 317 of the participants in order to analyse the levels of reproductive hormones.

Participants were also asked to complete a questionnaire about their marijuana use, including if they had ever smoked more than two joints - or the equivalent amount of marijuana in their life - and if they were current marijuana smokers.

As the researchers hypothesised that marijuana smoking would be associated with poorer semen quality, they were surprised to find that men who had smoked marijuana at some point in their lives actually had a higher average sperm concentration - 62.7 million sperm per millilitre of ejaculate - than men who had never smoked, who had an average concentration of 45.4 million sperm per millilitre of ejaculate.

The findings, published in the journal Human Reproduction, also showed that only 5% of marijuana smokers had sperm concentrations below 15 million/mL, which is the World Health Organisation's threshold for "normal" levels, compared with 12% of the non-smokers.