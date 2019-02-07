Depressed? Simple diet changes could lessen your symptoms

However, the researchers could not determine a clear relationship between diet and anxiety, although they did find that female participants who improved their diet appeared to benefit from even greater improvements for symptoms of both depression and anxiety.

"The overall evidence for the effects of diet on mood and mental well-being had up to now yet to be assessed," said study author Dr Joseph Firth. "But our recent meta-analysis has done just that; showing that adopting a healthier diet can boost people's mood. However, it has no clear effects on anxiety."

SIMPLE DIET CHANGES

"The similar effects from any type of dietary improvement suggests that highly-specific or specialised diets are unnecessary for the average individual," continued Firth, "Instead, just making simple changes is equally beneficial for mental health. In particular, eating more nutrient-dense meals which are high in fibre and vegetables, while cutting back on fast-foods and refined sugars appears to be sufficient for avoiding the potentially negative psychological effects of a 'junk food' diet."

"We're not yet sure why not know why some of our data showed significantly greater benefits from diets for women. So more research is needed on this. And we also need to establish how the benefits of a healthy diet are related to improvements in physical health. It could be through reducing obesity, inflammation, or fatigue — all of which are linked to diet and impact upon mental health," added Firth.